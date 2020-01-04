4-Star CB Darion Green-Warren Announces Michigan Commitment

Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne four-star cornerback Darion Green-Warren is the latest player to announce his commitment at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

Green-Warren picked Michigan moments ago on live television during a break in the action in San Antonio. He chose the Wolverines over Georgia, Oklahoma, Nebraska and USC.

Here’s a look at Green-Warren’s announcement.

4⭐ CB Darion Green-Warren commits to Michigan pic.twitter.com/arJ2tUsd5V — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) January 4, 2020

Green-Warren is the No. 14 cornerback in the 2020 class and the No. 19 senior in the state of California, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

The 6-foot, 187-pound recruit is the No. 184 overall player in the 2020 cycle.

Thus far, three players have committed during today’s Army All-American Bowl. There will be several more, and we’ll keep you posted on the news out of San Antonio here at The Spun.

Meanwhile, you can watch the game on NBC.