4-Star CB Darion Green-Warren Announces Michigan Commitment

A general view of Michigan Stadium.ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 27: A general view of Michigan Stadium during the first quarter of the game between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Michigan Wolverines on September 27, 2014 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne four-star cornerback Darion Green-Warren is the latest player to announce his commitment at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

Green-Warren picked Michigan moments ago on live television during a break in the action in San Antonio. He chose the Wolverines over Georgia, Oklahoma, Nebraska and USC.

Here’s a look at Green-Warren’s announcement.

Green-Warren is the No. 14 cornerback in the 2020 class and the No. 19 senior in the state of California, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

The 6-foot, 187-pound recruit is the No. 184 overall player in the 2020 cycle.

Thus far, three players have committed during today’s Army All-American Bowl. There will be several more, and we’ll keep you posted on the news out of San Antonio here at The Spun.

Meanwhile, you can watch the game on NBC.


