Michigan football picked up a major local commitment on Easter courtesy of Detroit Cass Tech four-star center Raheem Anderson.

The 6-foot-3, 298-pound Anderson chose the Wolverines over Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Purdue, Georgia, Louisvile, LSU, Kentucky, Arkansas and Pitt. He is the No. 7 rising senior in the 2021 class, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

“It’s time. I’ll be furthering my academic and athletic career at the University of Michigan,” Anderson said in his announcement video, which he released on Twitter.

In Anderson, the Wolverines will be getting the third-ranked center and 211th-ranked overall prospect in the 2021 class. He is the fourth four-star commitment for Michigan in the 2021 cycle–the Wolverines also have a pledge from five-star quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

Anderson is viewed as a future Power 5 starter, according to 247Sports national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu.

“Needs to improve testing numbers and continue to get more explosive,” Trieu wrote in his scouting report last month. “Very good football player though who is as consistent and reliable as it gets and should be a reliable multi-year starter in college.”