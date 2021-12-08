Aidan Hutchinson Names 2 Teams He’d ‘Love’ To Play For

Amid an incredible season at Michigan, pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson is seeing his draft stock skyrocket. There’s a strong chance he hears his name called extremely early in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he’s ready to go to two teams who might be picking him.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Hutchinson said he’d be willing to play for the Houston Texans or the Detroit Lions. He professed some love for the Texans, having been to Houston and enjoying his stay there.

“When I got off the airplane, it felt right,” Hutchinson said, via ProFootballTalk. “I can’t lie to you: Just the air, the atmosphere, the vibes, Houston is a good place to be. If they draft me, I’d love to play for the Texans.”

Despite being raised in Michigan, Hutchinson was raised as a Patriots fan instead of a Lions fan and didn’t especially like the local team growing up. But he pledged to give the Lions his all if he plays for them.

“It was hard being a Lions fan,” Hutchinson said. “The Lions have been struggling for a while. I actually grew up a Patriots fan with Tom Brady and stuff like that. So, I never really loved the Lions too much. But, hey, if they pick me, they’re getting it all.”

Aidan Hutchinson would "love" to play for Texans or Lions. https://t.co/G21uADLJb3 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 8, 2021

If the NFL season ended today, the Lions would hold the No. 1 overall pick due to their 1-10-1 record. The Texans would pick No. 3 overall for going 2-10.

Both teams could use a player of Aidan Hutchinson’s caliber. He has 13.0 sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss and 58 tackles in 13 games. He may have one or two more games to make a bigger impression before declaring for the draft.

Hutchinson may wind up giving way to Kayvon Thibodeaux for the top spot in the draft. But with the way he’s played, he won’t wait long.

Where do you expect Aidan Hutchinson to go in the 2022 NFL Draft?