Michigan Star CB Makes NFL Draft Decision

The Michigan Wolverines have been awaiting Ambry Thomas’ NFL decision for several weeks now. But Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines have to wait no more. Thomas will be returning to Michigan for the 2020-21 season.

The star defensive back made his announcement on Instagram late Saturday night. Thomas is clearly excited to return to school and play one more season for the Wolverines.

Check out his announcement below, via Instagram.

Ambry Thomas was expected to come back for this upcoming season. But still, this is much needed good news for Harbaugh and the Wolverines.

Michigan suffered a tough 35-16 loss to Alabama in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day. Since then, three key Wolverines – WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, OL Cesar Ruiz and DE Joshua Uche – have all left school early for the draft.

As for Thomas, 2019-20 was a breakout season for the cornerback. The star DB finished the season with 38 tackles, three interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Thomas will be one of the veteran leaders of the Michigan defense next season. His return could have a big impact for the Wolverines.

It’s a long ways out from the start of the 2020-21 season. But Michigan jumps right into the spotlight with a massive contest against Washington in Seattle on Sept. 5.

Thomas will have another chance to show what he’s capable of against the Huskies in a prime-time contest.