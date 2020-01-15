Analyst Makes Bold 2020 Prediction For Michigan Football

With the offseason in full effect for college football, it’s never too early to make a few predictions for how the 2020 season will play out. Dustin Schutte of Saturday Tradition shared his bold takes for next season, which includes an interesting stance on the Michigan Wolverines.

Michigan finished this past season with a 9-4 record. Jim Harbaugh’s squad fell short to Alabama in the Citrus Bowl.

There will be quite a few changes to the roster next season for the Wolverines. The first order of business for Harbaugh is replacing quarterback Shea Patterson

Unfortunately for Michigan, the schedule next fall won’t do the program any favors. It’s such a tough gauntlet that Schutte believes the Wolverines will have at least three losses before November arrives.

If this prediction comes into fruition it might mark the worst record for Michigan in the Harbaugh era.

From Saturday Tradition:

Have you seen that schedule? Brutal. Michigan plays Washington, Wisconsin, Penn State, Michigan State, Minnesota and Purdue before the month of November. The Wolverines just won’t have the talent to be able to run through that kind of gauntlet without a few scratches. The 2020 version of Michigan might look an awful lot like the 2017 team.

The season opener against Washington might tell us just how well or poor Michigan will fare next season.

November presents a few favorable matchups for Michigan, such as Indiana, Maryland and Rutgers.

On the flip side, the Wolverines will have to finish the regular season with a showdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes. That game will be on the road in Columbus.

Do you think Michigan will lose at least three games before November?