Analyst Releases 2020 Bowl Projection For Michigan

In the last five years the Michigan Wolverines have gone 47-18 with one bowl win and five straight losses to Ohio State.

But what is the bowl game outlook for Michigan in 2020? With a new quarterback set to be under center and a stellar recruiting class coming in, are the Wolverines ready to take a leap this coming season?

Based on the current bowl projection for 2020, it really doesn’t look like it. College Football News recently unveiled their bowl projections and have Michigan playing Auburn in the Outback Bowl.

That would certainly be a fun matchup between two of college football’s most respected coaches. Jim Harbaugh and Gus Malzahn are two of the sport’s most intense coaches and there would be no shortage of fireworks leading up to the game.

It would be only the third-ever matchup between the two programs. Harbaugh was on the Michigan roster when they faced Auburn the first time – the 1984 Sugar Bowl – but a season-ending injury prevented him from playing.

2020-2021 Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions: Spring Version https://t.co/xXS3ECbL30 — CollegeFootballNews (@ColFootballNews) April 1, 2020

But a fourth-straight matchup against an at-large SEC team probably doesn’t sound too enticing. The fact that Ohio State would once again be representing the Big Ten in the College Football Playoff under College Football News‘ projection won’t feel good either.

What do you think Michigan’s 2020 bowl game will be?