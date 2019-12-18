Analyst Unveils His Score Prediction For Alabama vs. Michigan

One of the most intriguing non-Playoff games on this year’s bowl slate is the Vrbo Citrus Bowl, which features Alabama and Michigan.

The Crimson Tide and Wolverines have only met four times before, with each school winning two of the matchups. The last time they played was in the 2012 season opener, which Alabama won 41-14.

Jim Harbaugh was still the San Francisco 49ers’ head coach at that time, but now he’s finishing up his fifth season at his alma mater. Harbaugh has not beaten Ohio State, but a win over Nick Saban and Alabama would be quite impactful for his program moving forward.

Despite missing out on the College Football Playoff for the first time ever–and not being in a New Year’s Six bowl for the first time in nine years–Alabama is the clear favorite in this game. The Crimson Tide were installed as seven-point favorites by Las Vegas.

Associated Press national college football writer Ralph Russo unveiled his score prediction for Alabama-Michigan today. He’s picking the Tide to roll.

Why watch? No matter what happens, this game should create enough offseason content to get The Paul Finebaum Show through June. Pick: ALABAMA 35-17.

You can read the rest of Russo’s bowl picks and analysis here.

Alabama and Michigan will kick off from Orlando at 1 p.m. ET on January 1. ABC will broadcast the action.