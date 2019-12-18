The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Analyst Unveils His Score Prediction For Alabama vs. Michigan

nick saban and alabama at the orange bowlMIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 29: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts against the Oklahoma Sooners during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

One of the most intriguing non-Playoff games on this year’s bowl slate is the Vrbo Citrus Bowl, which features Alabama and Michigan.

The Crimson Tide and Wolverines have only met four times before, with each school winning two of the matchups. The last time they played was in the 2012 season opener, which Alabama won 41-14.

Jim Harbaugh was still the San Francisco 49ers’ head coach at that time, but now he’s finishing up his fifth season at his alma mater. Harbaugh has not beaten Ohio State, but a win over Nick Saban and Alabama would be quite impactful for his program moving forward.

Despite missing out on the College Football Playoff for the first time ever–and not being in a New Year’s Six bowl for the first time in nine years–Alabama is the clear favorite in this game. The Crimson Tide were installed as seven-point favorites by Las Vegas.

Associated Press national college football writer Ralph Russo unveiled his score prediction for Alabama-Michigan today. He’s picking the Tide to roll.

Why watch? No matter what happens, this game should create enough offseason content to get The Paul Finebaum Show through June.

Pick: ALABAMA 35-17.

You can read the rest of Russo’s bowl picks and analysis here.

Alabama and Michigan will kick off from Orlando at 1 p.m. ET on January 1. ABC will broadcast the action.

Reader Interactions

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.