Ann Arbor Police React To Michigan vs. Michigan State Kickoff Time

Michigan and Michigan State will square off next week in Ann Arbor at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Many fans probably love the nighttime kickoff, but the local police are probably less enthused. They know there will be a lot of rowdy, drunk fans with plenty of time to kill before and after the game.

The official Ann Arbor PD Twitter account summed up the department's feelings in one tweet on Thursday. It was a quote-tweet of a post sharing the meme of an exasperated Ben Affleck holding a cigarette.

"Ann Arbor police department when they heard the MSU/UM game was going to be a night game," the caption of the original tweet reads.

"Most accurate meme we've seen today," the Ann Arbor police said in response.

In addition to this being a night game, both teams have byes this weekend, meaning the two fan bases will have plenty of time to get their minds ready for this clash.

Michigan State has won the last two games against the Wolverines, but Michigan is undefeated and ranked in the top five.

The Spartans are going to need a tremendous effort to beat the Maize and Blue on October 29.