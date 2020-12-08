Anonymous Coach Has Troubling Comment On Jim Harbaugh

With one year remaining on Jim Harbaugh’s deal with the Michigan Wolverines, there has been plenty of talk about his future. Although an extension might be the most realistic option, ESPN analyst Greg McElroy isn’t so sure Harbaugh is the man for the job in Ann Arbor.

On Tuesday, McElroy pointed out a major issue for Harbaugh at Michigan. He revealed that other coaches no longer worry about battling the Wolverines for recruits because the program hasn’t excelled in that area.

“I talked to a coach off the record that recruits at a remarkably-high level. And he said, ‘We haven’t had to beat Michigan on a player in four years.’ We’re talking about some of the best,” McElroy said on Get Up. “Right now, Michigan is not recruiting on the level that it needs to to contend against the likes of Ohio State and the best teams in college football.”

This anonymous coach might not be the only one questioning Harbaugh behind the scenes.

Michigan currently has the No. 9 recruiting class for the 2021 cycle, per 247Sports’ composite rankings. That’s a respectable class for Harbaugh, but he’s still losing out to Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State and other elite programs.

Harbaugh owns a 49-22 record with the Wolverines. He’s led the program to double-digit wins on three difference occasions, yet he’s been unable to win a Big Ten title.

The pressure will be on both Michigan and Harbaugh this upcoming offseason, as they have a tough decision to make about their future together.