Anonymous Coaches Speak On Michigan Football In 2020

As we get closer to the 2020 college football season, the Michigan football team is getting more focus.

Their recent struggles to get over the Ohio State hump are well-documented. But Michigan is positioned to be in contention for the College Football Playoff well into the 2020 season.

Athlon Sports recently did their anonymous coach interview series, speaking to rival coaches among the Big Ten teams. In the interview with Michigan’s anonymous rival, the revelation was that Michigan’s defense is a high-risk, high-reward system.

The anonymous coach feels that it’s a bit unfair to judge the Wolverines against Ohio State. However, their high-pressure defense that relies on athletes getting to the quarterback quickly opens them up to get burned.

Via 247Sports:

“It’s crazy to think they’re judged on Ohio State, because they’ve done a really fantastic job with the program and developing guys and recruiting, but it is what it is… Defensively you know what you’re getting, and it’s hell. They’re going to have a bunch of team speed on that side, they’re going to bring a lot of pressures from strange places and play man. It’s a high-pressure defense built on getting athletes to the quarterback as fast as possible. That’s great when it works, and it does, but once in a while it burns them. That’s why you see them shut teams down for a month in a row and then give up 40.”

That statement isn’t too far off the mark. The Wolverines are 1-10 since 2016 when giving up at least 28 points in a game.

Michigan isn’t always built for scoring a lot of points quickly, so falling into a hole can cause a lot of problems against higher octane offenses.

Hopefully Jim Harbaugh can adjust his defenses to account for that vulnerability.