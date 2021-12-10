Associated Press Announces Its 2021 Coach Of The Year

The Associated Press has announced its 2021 college football Coach of the Year. There were a lot of superb candidates, but one conference title winner came out on top.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has won the coveted award for the first time in his career. He took the Wolverines from preseason unranked to the College Football Playoff – a first in the tournament’s brief history.

Harbaugh got a lot of monkeys off his back in the midst of his incredible season. He finally beat Ohio State, securing an 11-1 regular season. The Wolverines then beat the Iowa Hawkeyes in their first Big Ten Championship Game appearance.

With their 12-1 record, Michigan were more than deserving of the No. 2 spot in the nation and a trip to the Orange Bowl. They will play the Georgia Bulldogs with a spot in the national title game on the line.

BREAKING: Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh is The Associated Press college football coach of the year, finishing ahead of Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell and others. Full story and voting breakdown of the award presented by @askRegions: https://t.co/Q3970Z12yu pic.twitter.com/GTnyPKk9cg — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) December 10, 2021

Jim Harbaugh beat out some very worthy competition to get the Coach of the Year honors.

Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell led the Bearcats to an undefeated season and the first-ever College Football Playoff berth for a Group of Five team. He came in second.

Baylor head coach Dave Aranda led the Bears to a Big 12 title, beating Oklahoma, Texas, BYU and Iowa State in the process. Aranda came in third.

Would you have picked Harbaugh to win Coach of the Year?