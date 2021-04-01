The Michigan Wolverines fell short of their championship aspirations this week, but they did receive a nice consolation prize on Thursday. The Associated Press has named Juwan Howard the men’s college basketball coach of the year.

In just his second season with the Wolverines, Howard guided Michigan to a Big Ten title and received a No. 1 seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Down the stretch of the regular season, most recognized UM basketball as one the top teams in college hoops.

The Wolverines had all the makings to win the championship this season until guard Isaiah Livers went down with an injury during the Big Ten Tournament. Michigan struggled to adjust without Livers in the lineup. Howard’s squad still made a run to the Elite Eight, but fell short to red-hot UCLA, which made a run to the Final Four that began in the First Four play-in game.

Regardless, Howard is taking home this year’s coach of the year award. He beat out Gonzaga’s Mark Few, Alabama’s Nate Oats and Baylor’s Scott Drew.

“[Juwan] Howard was named The Associated Press men’s college basketball coach of the year on Thursday, receiving 35 of 63 votes from a national media panel,” the Associated Press announced on Thursday. “Gonzaga’s Mark Few was second with 16 votes, and Baylor’s Scott Drew and Alabama’s Nate Oats each received five.”

The future of Michigan basketball is bright with Juwan Howard at the helm.

It took Howard just two years to build a powerhouse. Imagine what he’ll be able to do in years three, four and five.