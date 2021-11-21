Betting Line For Michigan vs. Ohio State Has Updated

The stakes will be high for next Saturday’s rivalry showdown between Michigan and Ohio State in Ann Arbor.

Not only will a Big Ten East title and berth in the conference championship game be on the line, but the winner will have an inside track at a College Football Playoff appearance, just like in 2016.

COVID prevented the Wolverines and Buckeyes from playing in 2020, but Ohio State’s eight-game win streak against “That Team Up North” remains intact. Dating back to 2004, OSU has won 15 of 16 against Michigan.

As of this morning, the Buckeyes are favored by 7.5 points next weekend, even though the Maize and Blue will be at home.

Updated line via @WynnBET: Ohio St -7.5, 63 at Michigan — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) November 21, 2021

When the new College Football Playoff rankings are released on Tuesday, Ohio State will be no lower than No. 3. Michigan will probably move up one spot to No. 5, setting the stage for what could be another epic installment of one of the best rivalries in college football.

Michigan-Ohio State will kick off at noon ET Saturday on FOX.