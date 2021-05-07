2 Big Ten Assistants Reportedly “Finalists” For Buffalo Job

Now that Lance Leipold is the head coach of Kanas’ football program, Buffalo has to quickly put together a coaching search before the spring concludes. Fortunately, it sounds like the athletic department is doing a great job narrowing down its candidates.

According to Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News, the two finalists for the head coaching job at Buffalo are Joe Harasymiak and Maurice Linguist.

Joe Harasymiak is the defensive coordinator at Minnesota, whereas Maurice Linguist is the co-defensive coordinator at Michigan. The latter has a preexisting relationship with the Bulls, as he was their defensive backs coach from 2012-13.

It’s most likely a coincidence, but it’s fascinating that both finalists for Buffalo’s coaching vacancy are Big Ten assistants.

What helps Harasymiak’s case is that he has experience as a head coach, which is something that Linguist lacks. That could play a factor in Buffalo’s decision.

Reports: UB down to two finalists for head football coach https://t.co/vAr50Ephw2 — The Buffalo News (@TheBuffaloNews) May 7, 2021

Replacing a steady coach like Leipold won’t be easy at all. He owned a 37-33 record over the past six seasons and recently led the program to back-to-back bowl wins.

The Bulls have been a force in the MAC for the past few years, so it’s imperative that whoever replaces Leipold can meet the school’s standards.

Buffalo could announce its new hire as early as this weekend.