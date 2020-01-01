Big Ten Fans Are Loving The Start To Today’s Bowl Games

Today could potentially be a monster day for the Big Ten, even before Wisconsin kicks off against Oregon in the Rose Bowl.

The conference has a pair of teams in action against SEC opponents in today’s early bowl games. Minnesota is facing Auburn in the Outback Bowl, while Michigan is taking on Alabama in the Citrus Bowl.

Through one half of play in each game, so far, so good for the Big Ten. Both Minnesota and Michigan lead at intermission.

If you’re the type of Big Ten fan who believes in routing for conference supremacy, you’re probably stoked about these developments.

The Big Ten is now leading the state of Alabama in both Florida locales. Go crazy, Upper Midwest. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) January 1, 2020

The @bigten leads Alabama football teams 40-31 at the half 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Tcy4kJtC52 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 1, 2020

The Big Ten came to play today. 💪 Michigan 1H ML (+190) ✅

Minnesota 1H ML (+180) ✅ Live Odds Update 📊 🍋 Citrus Bowl

+ MICH: +3.5

+ BAMA: -3.5

+ O/U: 61.5 🥩 Outback Bowl

+ MINN: -3.5

+ AUB: +3.5

+ O/U: 67.5 pic.twitter.com/jKRHChAm9u — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) January 1, 2020

You just wish the SEC could send some real teams to these bowl games. https://t.co/nzCjcXPfaT — Deck the Halls with Adam Jacobi (@Adam_Jacobi) January 1, 2020

Of course, we’ve still got 30 minutes to play in each game. There’s plenty of time for things to change.

Right now though, a B1G afternoon is on the horizon.

You can watch the Citrus Bowl on ABC and the Outback Bowl on ESPN.