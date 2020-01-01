The Spun

Big Ten Fans Are Loving The Start To Today’s Bowl Games

Jim Harbaugh on the sideline at Wisconsin.MADISON, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 21: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines watches action prior to a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Today could potentially be a monster day for the Big Ten, even before Wisconsin kicks off against Oregon in the Rose Bowl.

The conference has a pair of teams in action against SEC opponents in today’s early bowl games. Minnesota is facing Auburn in the Outback Bowl, while Michigan is taking on Alabama in the Citrus Bowl.

Through one half of play in each game, so far, so good for the Big Ten. Both Minnesota and Michigan lead at intermission.

If you’re the type of Big Ten fan who believes in routing for conference supremacy, you’re probably stoked about these developments.

Of course, we’ve still got 30 minutes to play in each game. There’s plenty of time for things to change.

Right now though, a B1G afternoon is on the horizon.

You can watch the Citrus Bowl on ABC and the Outback Bowl on ESPN.


