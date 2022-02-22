Big Ten Announces Punishments For Juwan Howard, Greg Gard & Players

The Big Ten Conference has now officially announced penalties for Juwan Howard, Greg Gard and others after yesterday’s postgame scuffle.

Michigan had previously announced Howard would be suspended five games for his role, which most notably included swinging at Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft. Howard will also be fined $40,000, per the Big Ten.

That fine is the largest in conference history, per Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.

Juwan Howard will be suspended for the last five games of the regular season without pay (130K), and will also receive a 40K fine from the league — the largest in Big Ten history, source told @Stadium. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 22, 2022

As for Gard, he avoided a suspension, but got hit in his wallet. The Badgers head coach received a $10,000 fine.

Additionally, Michigan players Terrance Williams II and Moussa Diabate, along with Wisconsin’s Jahcobi Neath, will all be suspended one game effective immediately.

Howard will miss the remainder of the regular season as a result of his ban. The second-year head coach will be eligible to return for the Big Ten Tournament.

Williams and Diabate will sit out Michigan’s home game against Rutgers on Wednesday, while Heath will miss Wednesday’s road trip to Minnesota.