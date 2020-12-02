Big Ten Reportedly Makes Decision On Michigan-Maryland Game

The 2020 college football season hasn’t been kind to the Michigan Wolverines and things just continue to get worse.

Over the weekend, the Wolverines suffered their fourth defeat of the season. Michigan handed Penn State its first win over the year with an abysmal performance against the Nittany Lions.

Just a few days later, the program reportedly received several COVID-19 positives. Unfortunately, the outbreak without the Michigan locker room seems to be severe.

According to multiple reports, the Wolverines upcoming game against the Maryland Terrapins has been canceled. Michigan beat writer Chris Balas first reported the news and expects an announcement from the program soon.

SOURCE: This weekend's game with Maryland will be canceled. We expect an announcement soon from U-M. — Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) December 2, 2020

It’s bad news for the Wolverines, but could be even worse news for Ohio State. If Michigan can’t play this weekend, there is a strong chance the Wolverines won’t be able to play against the Buckeyes either.

If that’s true, Ohio State would only have played five games – assuming the Buckeyes are able to face off against Michigan State this weekend. That would leave Ohio State outside the Big Ten’s threshold for games played when it comes to the Big Ten title game.

If a program doesn’t play at least six games, said program can’t compete for the conference title. That would obviously be bad news for Ohio State as the Buckeyes compete for a College Football Playoff spot.

As for Maryland, this is the third canceled game of the season for the Terrapins.