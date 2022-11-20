Blake Corum Announces His Status Following Knee Injury

ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 12: Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) runs with the ball during a regular season Big Ten Conference college football game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Michigan Wolverines on November 12, 2022 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Michigan escaped yesterday's close call against Illinois with a win, but not without losing star running back Blake Corum to an injury.

Corum hurt his left knee during the second quarter, and after halftime X-rays showed no structural damage, he returned for two plays in the second half.

However, with the knee not 100%, Corum was pulled for the remainder of the game. Afterwards, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said Corum's knee is "structurally good" but bothered him during the game.

On Sunday, Corum expressed optimism about his leg during a charity turkey giveaway in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

"It's good. I'll be fine. I'll be back," Corum said in a video tweeted by Angelique Chengelis of The Detroit News.

Before getting hurt, Corum rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. He has gained 1,457 yards and scored 18 touchdowns on the ground so far this season.

Obviously, Michigan fans are hoping Corum will be available to play in this Saturday's showdown against undefeated Ohio State. The Wolverines would also like to have backup running back Donovan Edwards against the Buckeyes after he was held out with an injury yesterday.