Breaking: Big Ten Announces Punishment For Michigan Tunnel Fight

ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 27: The tunnel for Michigan Stadium prior to The Michigan Wolverines vs the Ohio State Buckeyes game on Saturday November 27, 2021 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Big Ten has issued punishment for the ugly tunnel fight last month involving Michigan and Michigan State players.

Michigan State has been fined $100,000 for its conduct during the incident. Seven MSU players, including cornerback Khary Crump, are facing charges as a result of their actions.

Crump, who is the only one of the seven to be charged with a felony, has also been suspended by the Big Ten for the first eight games of the 2023 season.

According to Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic, Michigan has also been "reprimanded for failing to protect personnel of both home and visiting teams when entering and leaving playing arenas."

The melee took place in the Michigan Stadium tunnel following the Wolverines' 29-7 win over Michigan State on Oct. 29.

Videos of Michigan State players punching and kicking Michigan's Ja'Den McBurrows circulated on social media that night and in the ensuing days.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh also said cornerback Gemon Green was punched during the fracas. Michigan State coach Mel Tucker suspended eight players for their roles in the fight, including Malcolm Jones, who is not facing criminal repercussions.