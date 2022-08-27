Breaking: Jim Harbaugh Announces Surprising Quarterback Decision

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 31: Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh during the Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines on December 31, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Michigan's quarterback competition between Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy has been a major storyline this summer. Moments ago, head coach Jim Harbaugh provided an update on that situation.

In a surprising turn of events, Harbaugh has announced that both McNamara and McCarthy will get a chance to start for the Wolverines this season.

McNamara will start on Sept. 3 against Colorado State. McCarthy will then get to start for Michigan on Sept. 10 against Hawaii.

"So we're not ready to say who that starting quarterback is, but the decision that we have made is that Cade McNamara will start the opener against Colorado State and J.J. McCarthy will start the second ball game against Hawaii, and then after week two we will make a decision going into week three on the starter and backup," Harbaugh said.

Earlier this year, Harbaugh said he'd consider utilizing both quarterbacks this season.

"Those are the options — one guy, full-time or a combination of 2 guys playing. Evidenced by last year, we’ve done that. That’s possible,” he said. “The possibilities will be the same for this year. It could be 1 starter, it could be 1 starter, 1 backup, it could be 2 guys that contribute and play, as well. We’ll see. No crystal ball on what takes place, but excited to throw the balls out there and let the guys compete."

McNamara provided a steady presence at quarterback for Michigan in 2021, completing 64.2 percent of his pass attempts for 2,576 yards with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions. McCarthy's upside, however, can't be ignored.

Harbaugh should have an answer at quarterback following Michigan's second game of the season.