Breaking: Jim Harbaugh ‘Plans’ To Leave For Vikings Job

The college football world has reportedly seen the last of Jim Harbaugh – at least for a little while.

On Tuesday night, Michigan insider Chris Balas reported that Harbaugh is expected to be the next head coach of the Minnesota Vikings. Over the weekend, reports emerged suggesting Harbaugh was a candidate for the Vikings coaching opening.

Harbaugh plans to meet with the Vikings later this week for an interview. According to the report from Balas, that meeting is “a formality” and Harbaugh will be offered the job.

Here’s more from Balas’ report:

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is headed to Minnesota for a Wednesday interview, but multiple sources say it’s a formality. Harbaugh heads there planning to sign a deal to become the NFL Vikings’ head coach. Harbaugh was not in his office at Schembechler Hall today. Other sources told TheWolverine.com that while he didn’t address the team, he did say some “goodbyes” and “thank yous” yesterday.

With Harbaugh seemingly off to the NFL, the Wolverines will have to find a new head coach. According to the report, Michigan’s rumored interest in Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is legitimate.

The team will also reportedly consider hiring current running backs coach and former Wolverines star running back Mike Hart.

Of course, this is all IF Harbaugh decides to leave for the NFL this offseason. Where will Jim Harbaugh coach next season?