Breaking: Michigan Basketball Player Is Out For The Season

Michigan basketball suffered a major personnel blow in Sunday afternoon's loss to Kentucky in London.

Point guard Jaelin Llewellyn, who transferred to UM from Princeton in the offseason, tore the ACL in his left knee against the Wildcats. As a result, he'll miss the rest of the 2022-23 season.

Llewellyn is set to have surgery to repair the damaged ligament in January.

"Although this is not how I imagined my season here at Michigan would end, the support and love from everyone in the program will help me get through the rehab process," said Llewellyn. "I'm looking forward to being my teammates' biggest supporter for the rest of the season. Go Blue!"

Llewellyn averaged 14.0 points per game in 76 career appearances at Princeton. He started the first eight games of the year for the Wolverines, averaging 7.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Michigan is 5-3 on the season heading into tomorrow night's Big Ten opener against Minnesota.