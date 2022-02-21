The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Breaking: Michigan Decides On Punishment For Juwan Howard

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard.MADISON, WISCONSIN - FEBRUARY 20: Michigan Wolverine Head Coach Juwan Howard speaks to the media about the fight after the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Kohl Center on February 20, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The Big Ten and Michigan have reportedly decided on punishment for Wolverines men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard following Sunday’s postgame altercation with Wisconsin.

Howard has been suspended for the rest of the regular season. The second-year coach struck Badgers assistant Joe Krabbenhoft after first getting into it with Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard on the handshake line.

Howard took exception to Gard calling timeout with 15 seconds remaining and his team up 15 points. Gard said he only did so because Michigan was pressing and he wanted to give his backups a better chance to get the ball over half-court without a violation.

In addition to Howard’s ban, heavy fines are expected.

With Howard away for the foreseeable future, the Wolverines will be led by associate head coach Phil Martelli. Martelli has plenty of head coaching experience from his days with Saint Joseph’s.

Michigan’s first game without Howard will be Wednesday night against Rutgers. The Wolverines (14-11 overall, 8-7 in Big Ten play) are currently on the NCAA Tournament “bubble.”

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.