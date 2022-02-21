The Big Ten and Michigan have reportedly decided on punishment for Wolverines men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard following Sunday’s postgame altercation with Wisconsin.

Howard has been suspended for the rest of the regular season. The second-year coach struck Badgers assistant Joe Krabbenhoft after first getting into it with Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard on the handshake line.

Howard took exception to Gard calling timeout with 15 seconds remaining and his team up 15 points. Gard said he only did so because Michigan was pressing and he wanted to give his backups a better chance to get the ball over half-court without a violation.

Michigan will suspend men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard for the rest of the regular season, a source tells Yahoo Sports. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) February 21, 2022

In addition to Howard’s ban, heavy fines are expected.

Sources: #Michigan coach Juwan Howard will be suspended five games, through end of regular season, as @DanWetzel first reported. Also expecting hefty fines. Announcement expected later tonight. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) February 21, 2022

With Howard away for the foreseeable future, the Wolverines will be led by associate head coach Phil Martelli. Martelli has plenty of head coaching experience from his days with Saint Joseph’s.

Michigan’s first game without Howard will be Wednesday night against Rutgers. The Wolverines (14-11 overall, 8-7 in Big Ten play) are currently on the NCAA Tournament “bubble.”