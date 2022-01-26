Breaking: Michigan Defensive Coordinator Expected To Leave

Earlier this week, Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh made the surprising announcement that the team was parting ways with longtime defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale.

Over the past few days, the team has reportedly spoken to several candidates. However, not much has been made about the team’s search – at least publicly – until now.

According to a new report from On3Sports, the Ravens are expected to hire one of their former assistants. Former Ravens linebackers coach Mike Macdonald left Baltimore after the 2020 season to become a defensive coordinator for the first time.

He took over at Michigan, where he helped the Wolverines make the College Football Playoff. Now, just one season later, it sounds like he’s destined to return to Baltimore as the Ravens new defensive coordinator.

BREAKING: Defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald expected to leave Michigan for the Ravens D.C. job #GoBlue https://t.co/SJrXs3Izxc pic.twitter.com/JC6eEKMzUN — TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineOn3) January 26, 2022

In the summer of 2021, Jim Harbaugh made an interesting admission about Macdonald. His brother allegedly told him that they had Macdonald lined up as the team’s next defensive coordinator.

“I hadn’t been around Mike a lot except the times I had been to Baltimore, visited there and talked some football,” Jim Harbaugh said. “My brother John was like, ‘Yeah, this is the guy I would hire. Probably would be our next defensive coordinator here in Baltimore after Wink.’”

Well, now that Wink is gone, it seems like Macdonald will, in fact, replace him. Baltimore has not made anything official just yet.

What would this move mean for Jim Harbaugh? Does this make him more likely to leave for the NFL?

Michigan fans will have plenty of questions. Only time will tell the answers.