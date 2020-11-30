Breaking: Michigan Football Reportedly Pausing Team Activities

Apparently Ohio State isn’t the only top Big Ten program dealing with COVID-19 right now. The Michigan Wolverines are having some COVID problems of their own.

According to Sam Webb of The Michigan Insider, the Wolverines are pausing all team activities for the time being. Per the report, the team has a few “presumptive positive” COVID-19 tests.

The Michigan football team will be conducting virtual meetings in preparation for their game against Maryland this Saturday. As of writing, that game has not been canceled.

The news about Michigan comes on the heels of reports that Ohio State’s game against Michigan State is in jeopardy. If Ohio State is forced to cancel any of their final two games, they will be ineligible for the Big Ten Championship Game.

Breaking – TMI has learned the #Michigan is pausing all team activities due to a few "presumptive positive" COVID tests. – https://t.co/k4YKlHa50l pic.twitter.com/vAYu6B1YmX — Sam Webb (@SamWebb77) November 30, 2020

It’s been a wild and chaotic year in the Big Ten. Six games have been canceled so far, two of which were just last week.

But Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was one of many who pushed incredibly hard for the Big Ten to reverse their controversial decision to cancel the season.

The result is a zany season that has Michigan tied with Rutgers at 2-4, just one game ahead of last place 1-5 Penn State.

There may never be another season like 2020 – and hopefully there never is. But if we’re lucky, the important lessons from this bizarre season get learned.