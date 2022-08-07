Breaking: Michigan Hockey Announces Decision On Head Coach

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 03: Fans of the Michigan Wolverines support their school against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 3, 2012 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

After relieving Mel Pearson of his head coaching duties last week, Michigan's ice hockey team began their search for a permanent coach. To that end, they've made a big decision today.

On Sunday, the Wolverines announced that Brandon Naurato has been named their interim head coach. In a statement, Naurato thanked the school for the opportunity and called it an honor to coach at his alma mater.

"I am honored to lead my alma mater and will give everything I have to what is the most storied program in college hockey," Naurato said. "I want to thank Warde Manuel and our student-athletes for their trust and look forward to working positively with our talented coaching and support staff."

Naurato played for Michigan from 2006 to 2009, appearing in 130 career games. He scored 32 goals and had 32 assists while helping the Wolverines to a CCHA Championship and the Frozen Four in 2008.

He spent the 2021-22 season as a Michigan assistant after spending the previous three years with the NHL's Detroit Red Wings.

Michigan's men's ice hockey team was led by Mel Pearson from 2017 to 2022. Pearson led the Wolverines to a Big Ten title this past year and two trips to the NCAA Frozen Four.

But the team decided to let Pearson's contract expire at the end of the season. He stayed on with the team until being let go on Friday.

Will Brandon Naurato be hired as the permanent head coach?