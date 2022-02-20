Breaking: Michigan Releases Statement On Juwan Howard

It was only a matter of time before the University of Michigan made a statement regarding head coach Juwan Howard and his actions at the end of today’s game against Wisconsin.

In a statement released this afternoon, Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said there is “no excuse” for getting into a physical altercation with others. He said that he apologized to his Wisconsin counterparts and pledged to work with the Big Ten to determine what disciplinary actions might be required.

“I am aware of and watched the end of our men’s basketball game. There is no excuse for any of our staff or student-athletes to get into a physical altercation with others regardless of instigation factors. I reached out and apologized to (Wisconsin AD) Chris McIntosh and (Michigan) President Coleman has reached out to UW chancellor Blank to apologize for the totally unacceptable behavior. We will review the situation more thoroughly and work with the Big Ten Conference as they determine their disciplinary actions and will determine if any further disciplinary actions are needed,” Manuel said.

A punishment for Juwan Howard seems inevitable at this point. The only real question is how extensive the punishment will be and if it will affect the team’s NCAA Tournament hopes.

Statement from University of Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel:

Following a loss to the Badgers, Juwan Howard got into an argument with Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard. The two had to be separated at one point and things escalated shortly after.

Howard threw a punch which connected with Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft. From there, all hell broke loose.

A suspension seems like the bare minimum that could happen. But there’s a less than zero chance that Howard could be on the hot seat after his actions.

What kind of consequences will Juwan Howard face for his actions?