Breaking: QB Dylan McCaffrey Is Reportedly Leaving Michigan

On Wednesday morning, the Big Ten reversed course on the 2020 college football season and will officially kick off the fall season on October 24.

That’s great news for college football fans in the Big Ten who didn’t think they’d be able to see their favorite teams suit up this fall. It’s also great news for programs like Ohio State and Michigan, who hope to compete for a national title.

The latter, however, also received some tough news today. According to multiple reports, quarterback Dylan McCaffrey decided to opt out of the 2020 season.

He won’t play for the Wolverines this fall and could reportedly leave the Michigan football program altogether. According to a report from Angelique Chengelis, McCaffrey is looking to transfer.

From the report:

Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey is opting out of the upcoming season and is looking to transfer, a source close to the situation confirmed to The Detroit News on Wednesday.

McCaffrey entered the 2020 offseason as the likely starting quarterback for the Wolverines this fall. However, with McCaffrey opting out, Joe Milton now becomes the top option for Jim Harbaugh and company.

McCaffrey finished the 2019 season 10-of-20 for 116 yards and one touchdown as Shea Patterson’s backup.

The former four-star quarterback recruit played in six games in 2018 behind Patterson and completed 8-of-15 passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns.

He rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown last season and had 99 yards on 10 carries in 2018.