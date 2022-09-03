Cade McNamara Has Honest Reaction To Jim Harbaugh Quarterback Decision

MADISON, WI - OCTOBER 02: Cade McNamara #12 of the Michigan Wolverines stands under center against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on October 2, 2021 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Jim Harbaugh has a pretty unusual quarterback plan for the 2022 football season.

Harbaugh started the veteran Cade McNamara in Michigan's season opener vs. Colorado State earlier today. Next week, however, the youngster J.J. McCarthy will get the start against Hawaii.

McNamara calls Harbaugh's plan "pretty unusual" considering he felt he had his best camp and expected to start for Michigan this season.

"McNamara said Harbaugh's QB plan is 'pretty unusual,' and he was not expecting it after he thought he had his best camp and put himself in the best position," via Larry Lage.

It's unusual for sure, but Jim Harbaugh tends to know what he's doing. He clearly doesn't feel confident in naming an official starting quarterback until he sees both of his guys get a shot.

McCarthy will make the start for the Michigan Wolverines next week against Hawaii.