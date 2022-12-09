Cade McNamara Shares Honest Thoughts On Michigan Quarterback Battle After Transfer

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 17: Cade McNamara #12 of the Michigan Wolverines warms up before a college football game against the Connecticut Huskies at Michigan Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images) Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Cade McNamara's time at Michigan ended on a bittersweet note. Although the Wolverines have been very successful this season, he lost his starting gig to J.J. McCarthy.

While on "The Room" podcast, McNamara opened up about Michigan's quarterback battle.

"So then the day after I get voted captain, Coach Harbaugh said to the team that Michigan has two quarterbacks, I’ll get the first game and J.J. has the second game," McNamara said. "First game I play pretty decent. Then J.J. goes in against Hawaii and plays really well I will say that. Then Harbaugh decided after the game that J.J. was gonna be the starter.”

McNamara said he has experienced plenty of positives and negatives over the past 12 months

“It’s probably, definitely been my highest high and lowest low within a 12-month period,” McNamara added. “I thought a low was a redshirt freshman year and then here I am with a completely new perspective.”

McNamara announced earlier this month that he's transferring to Iowa. He'll finish his Michigan career with 3,181 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Michigan, meanwhile, has been thriving with McCarthy under center. The star sophomore saved his best performance for "The Game."