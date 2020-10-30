Juwan Howard is starting his second year as the head coach of the Wolverines on a positive note. Earlier this morning, the team landed a commitment from one of the best recruits the 2021 class has to offer.

Caleb Houstan, a five-star power forward, announced that he’s committing to Michigan. He had offers from of plenty of elite basketball schools, including Duke and Virginia, but will ultimately spend his collegiate career in Ann Arbor.

When talking to ESPN about his decision, Houstan gave credit to Howard’s coaching staff for running a system that will mesh well with his skillset.

“Michigan really showed that they wanted me and that I was going to be a key part of their program,” Houstan told ESPN. “They were invested in me as a player and really took the time to get to know my game. They run a system that I know I can do well in. I also developed great relationships with their coaching staff. Coach Howard led my recruitment and was involved throughout the entire process; Coach Washington as well and Coach Martelli were all great too.”

Top-10 recruit Caleb Houstan tells ESPN he's committed to Juwan Howard and Michigan in 2021, making him the program's highest ranked prospect since at least 2007. News story: https://t.co/YyiDbrArmd — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) October 30, 2020

Houstan is the No. 8 overall recruit and No. 2 power forward from the 2021 class, per 247Sports.

The addition of Houstan has now catapulted the Wolverines to the top spot in 247Sports’ recruiting rankings.

Believe it or not, Houstan is the highest-ranked Michigan recruit since at least 2007. That’s a great sign for where this program might be heading under Howard’s leadership.