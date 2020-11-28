Cardale Jones Has 2-Word Reaction To Michigan’s Loss Today

Michigan football reached a new low on Saturday.

The Wolverines fell to a previously winless Penn State team 27-17. The loss knocks Jim Harbaugh’s team back to 2-4 as they head to their worst season since 2014. Penn State improved to 1-5 with the win.

Michigan’s defense struggled all day long, particularly against the Nittany Lions rushing attack. The team gave up 254 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, which is fairly uncharacteristic for a Harbaugh-led group.

The offense didn’t look much better. After earning the starting spot last week, quarterback Cade McNamara struggled, completing just 12 passes for 91 yards. Michigan scored just seven points in the first half, which won’t get it done in the Big Ten.

After the game, critics flocked to social media to criticize Harbaugh and the Wolverines. Among them was former Buckeyes quarterback Cardale Jones.

Take a look at what the he said on Twitter:

❌ichigan sucks! — Cardale Jones (@CJ1two) November 28, 2020

Well, he got right to the point. Short and sweet.

It’s hard to disagree with Jones about Michigan in 2020. The Wolverines look lost in all facets of the game and have gotten out-coached in nearly all of their losses this year.

With another bad coaching performance, Harbaugh’s leash only seems to get shorter. Most analysts think that his job is in jeopardy, especially if he continues to lose this season. He still has one year remaining on his contract.

Michigan will try to salvage their season in the next two weeks. However, things will only get more difficult as the Wolverines have to play a solid Maryland team before traveling to play Ohio State.

Michigan will return to action next weekend at home against the Terrapins. The game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.