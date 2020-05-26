CBS Analyst Names Dark Horse Heisman Trophy Candidate

Michigan is ushering in a new quarterback this upcoming season. Whichever quarterback starts for the Wolverines is a “darkhorse” Heisman candidate, per CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli.

The Shea Patterson experiment didn’t quite pan out the way Jim Harbaugh had hoped. Patterson guided the Wolverines to a 9-4 overall record in 2019 – but many felt it was an underwhelming season in Ann Arbor given the overall talent of the roster. But now, all eyes look ahead to the upcoming 2020 season.

Michigan will conduct a major quarterback battle this offseason. The two favorites include Dylan McCaffrey and Joe Milton. Each was a four-star recruit coming out of high school. McCaffrey joined the Wolverines with the 2017 class, followed by Milton just a year later. Despite little actual on-field playing time, both McCaffrey and Milton have had a few years to study the Michigan offense.

Losing Patterson would prove damaging for most programs. But with McCaffrey and Milton in the mix, many expect the Wolverines to take the next step in 2020. Fornelli believes whichever quarterback earns the starting gig will be a major “darkhorse” Heisman candidate this year.

“We don’t know who Michigan’s starting QB is going to be in 2020. All we know is Shea Patterson is gone, and Dylan McCaffrey and Joe Milton are competing to take his place,” Fornelli wrote. “Based on Heisman odds, it seems sportsbooks are putting their money on it being McCaffrey. I’m approaching this from the standpoint of the darkhorse being Michigan QB, whether that’s McCaffrey or Milton.”

McCaffrey’s expected to win the starting gig. But Milton is still in the running.

The Wolverines could have a big year if quarterback play improves.

Michigan might be a “darkhorse” playoff contender in 2020.