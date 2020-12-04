CFB Insider Offers Update On Michigan Football Program

“The Game” (and Ohio State’s Big Ten Championship Game hopes) appear to be in jeopardy as the Michigan Wolverines continue to struggle with COVID-19.

According to college football insider Bruce Feldman, the Michigan athletic department is struggling mightily with new cases. Per the report, there have been 15 positive test results in the past week along. 14 student athletes and one staffer are among those to test positive for the dangerous virus.

The result is Michigan’s game against Maryland being canceled this weekend. In losing what was to be their last home game, the Wolverines finish winless at home for the first time in decades.

We now have about seven days to determine the status of The Game. And if it’s canceled, the consequences will be massive.

#Michigan's latest COVID-19 update for the UM athletic department: Positive test results from Nov. 28-Dec. 4: Fifteen (14 student-athletes, 1 staffer). — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 4, 2020

Per Big Ten rules, a team can only participate in the Big Ten Championship Game if they’ve played at least six games this season. Ohio State will have played five after tomorrow’s game against Michigan State. They must play Michigan to ensure their eligibility for the title game.

Naturally, if Ohio State are unable to play because of their arch-rivals, the college football world will be apoplectic.

It’s a terrible situation that Michigan, Ohio State and the Big Ten find themselves in. But they agreed to these rules when they pushed for the conference to undo canceling the season entirely.

We can only hope that things get better at Michigan and The Game goes on as scheduled. Right now though, that seems iffy at best.

[Bruce Feldman]