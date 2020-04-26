Charles Woodson Reacts To Michigan’s Strong NFL Draft

Michigan alum Charles Woodson wants to make sure people recognize that his alma mater had a strong weekend in the 2020 NFL Draft.

While LSU had the most players drafted with 14, Michigan was tied for second-best with 10 players selected. Interestingly, the other program that produced 10 draft picks was Ohio State.

Everyone is well aware of the dominance Ohio State has exercised over Michigan in recent years. But Woodson took to Twitter today to try and make his case that perhaps people are underestimating the ability of the players on Michigan’s roster.

“Pretty astounding that @UMichFootball has 10 players selected in the draft and all you ever hear is that we don’t have talent,” Woodson wrote. “We have talent but haven’t been beating the other team on this list with 10 players drafted.. that’s what’s missing💯 #Goblue.”

Woodson is correct about one thing: no one should be saying there’s no talent in the Wolverine program. Under Jim Harbaugh, Michigan has consistently recruited well.

The issue is, Ohio State is recruiting exceptionally well. A quick analysis of this year’s draft classes for both schools uncovers the gap between the rivals.

Ohio State had three first-round picks, including two of the top three. Michigan only had one. Both teams produced one second-round choice, but the Buckeyes had three players go off the board in the third round to none from UM. That’s seven OSU players hearing their names called in the same time that two Michigan ones did.

The Wolverines held the advantage in the later rounds, with seven players chose in Rounds 4-6. while Ohio State had one player taken in Round 6 and two in Round 7. Still, the difference in top end talent–or at least how it is developed–between the two programs is clear.