Charles Woodson Reacts To Jim Harbaugh’s Latest Hire

It’s been a pretty wild day for a variety of reasons, but Michigan fans got some positive news on their end with the news that Wolverines legend Mike Hart is joining their coaching staff.

Michigan legend and college analyst Charles Woodson is one of many celebrating the move. But he had a unique reaction to the report.

Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Woodson praised the decision to hire Hart. He also called on Michigan to interview his former Wolverines teammate Marcus Ray to really bring the school’s legends together.

“Love it,” Woodson wrote. “Now @Marcus_Ray29 turn to interview.”

Ray played defensive back alongside Woodson in the 1997 national title season. But while Woodson went on to have an incredible NFL career, Ray quickly went into coaching.

Ray worked as a defensive coach at a number of high schools and colleges across the country, including a one-year stint as a graduate assistant at Michigan in 2007. Suffice it to say, he wouldn’t be the least experienced person to get a job at Michigan.

As for the Mike Hart hire, the Wolverines clearly have a rising star in the coaching ranks on top of bringing a team legend back into the fold. Indiana’s rushing attack has thrived these past few years, and it’s an area where Michigan could definitely use some help.

Should Michigan take Woodson’s advice and give Marcus Ray a coaching interview?