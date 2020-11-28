Charles Woodson Sees 2 Major Problems At Michigan This Season

The Michigan Wolverines entered the 2020 college football season with plenty of promise and a chance at a Big Ten title game.

Unfortunately, six weeks into the Big Ten season, it’s clear this isn’t the year for the Wolverines. At 2-3 on the season, Jim Harbaugh and company aren’t even close to being in the Big Ten title race.

During Saturday morning’s Big Noon Kickoff, former Michigan star Charles Woodson addressed the team’s two biggest problems. Woodson thinks penalties and red zone struggles are killing the Wolverines.

Here’s what he had to say, via 247Sports:

“There’s a couple of things I see and what they can do better, penalties shows up No. 1. Last year, we talked about what those yards mean in terms of first downs and (extending drives). They’ve got to stop committing so many penalties. And then in the red zone. 82% of the time they’re giving up touchdowns. And 95% of the time, touchdowns or field goals. They’ve got to bow up in the red zone and if they can’t do that, you can not win. They’ve got to get better in those areas.”

This weekend, Michigan takes on a reeling Penn State program in search of its first won on the season.

Both teams are in desperate need of a win, but the Wolverines are the slight favorite.

Penn State and Michigan kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET.