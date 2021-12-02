Charles Woodson Shares His Thoughts On Michigan’s Chances

The Michigan Wolverines are well-positioned to punch their first ever ticket to the College Football Playoff, so long as they can capture the 2021 Big Ten Championship on Saturday.

One former program star thinks the team is well equipped to succeed if it gets there.

Former Heisman Trophy winner Charles Woodson explained this week that he thinks Michigan has a legitimate shot at winning the national championship this season. When looking at the rest of the prospective field, the NFL Hall of Famer doesn’t think the Wolverines should be afraid of anyone.

“When you look at the (playoff) field, if they handle business against Iowa, if you get to that tournament, the 4 teams, I don’t think there will be any team in there they don’t match up with and can’t beat,” Woodson said of Michigan’s chances in the postseason, per Angelique Chengelis of The Detroit News.

Woodson’s comments come after Michigan finally got the proverbial monkey off of its back this past weekend. Jim Harbaugh led the Wolverines to their first victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes since 2011 with a dominant 42-27 win.

Before Michigan can look ahead to the playoff, it will have to get past No. 13 Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game. The Hawkeyes (10-2) once appeared to be on of the best teams in the league this season, so it won’t be an easy test for the Wolverines to get through.

If Harbaugh’s program does manage to come out on top, Woodson and the rest of the school’s alumni will get the chance to watch their Wolverines in the playoff for the first time ever.

At that point, Michigan will stand just two wins away from a national championship.