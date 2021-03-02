Today’s era of football values running backs who can make plays in the passing game. That alone should make Michigan tailback Chris Evans an intriguing player in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Evans began his Michigan career with a ton of promise, rushing for 614 yards and four touchdowns as a freshman. He improved in his sophomore year, as he had 842 yards from scrimmage and seven total touchdowns. Unfortunately, he missed the entire 2019 season due to an academic issue.

Football fans haven’t been able to see much of Evans over the past two years, but he reintroduced himself at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. Throughout that week, Evans received compliments for his ability to beat defenders in one-on-one coverage. That’s an important trait for a running back to possess if they’re going to make that transition from college to pros.

We caught up with Chris Evans to discuss his path to the NFL Draft, his experience at the Senior Bowl, what he’s looking to show at his pro day, and much more.

If Your Sleeping On Me, I Know Your Tossin and Turnin… #GoBlue🤞🏾💙 pic.twitter.com/k0SbxyXMYX — Chris Evans (@Kidnplay_abc123) January 19, 2021

The Spun: How do you think you performed at the Senior Bowl?

Chris Evans: I feel like I performed really well in the practices. I didn’t get to play in the game because I tweaked my hamstring. I got to be with Coach Nixon and Coach Rhule with the Panthers. I feel like I went down there with a chip on my shoulder. Being an underrated guy anyway, I felt like there was nothing to lose and put everything out on the line.

The Spun: What was something you learned from Matt Rhule?

CE: One important thing was the mindset of being a veteran as soon as you come in the league. You got to know how important practice is leading up to a game.

The Spun: You showed how skilled you are as a receiver out of the backfield. How much pride do you take in that part of your game?

CE: I put a lot of pride into it. In high school, I played slot receiver all the way up to our senior year when our starting running back left for college. So going into college, I feel like I was a step ahead of everyone as far as route-running. Everyone has their niche in the league and what they hang their hat on, and running routes out of the backfield is mine.

Michigan RB Chris Evans is super smooth as a route runner. Been leaving dudes in the dust this week. pic.twitter.com/AgUeywWkGD — Steven Haglund (@StevenIHaglund) January 28, 2021

The Spun: Which NFL teams have you met with?

CE: At the Senior Bowl I met with all 32 teams for 15 minutes. I feel like I got a strong connection with the Patriots. I have a funny feeling about the Patriots for some reason. I talk to Josh Uche, my former roommate, every day. With the James White situation and there are a lot of Michigan guys already there, so I feel like it’d be a great place. I had a good connection with them, the Falcons, Vikings, and Giants.

The Spun: How would it feel to catch passes from Tom Brady?

CE: Literally insane. I grew up watching him. He was underrated at Michigan and fell to the sixth round. He’s had that chip on his shoulder since that day. He’s the greatest football player of all time, so I’d be amazed to just be in his presence.

The Spun: Do you have any running backs you model your game after?

CE: Alvin Kamara and Christian McCaffrey. I watch those guys’ routes and how explosive they are and how decisive they are when running option routes. Just pick things off their game and put it all together for mine.

The Spun: Who do you think is the best running back in the NFL right now?

CE: Alvin Kamara.

The Spun: I want to go back to your Michigan career. What was your favorite moment?

CE: The Orange Bowl in 2016. We lost to Dalvin Cook and that crew, but all that NFL talent on the field was great. I had a chance to make an impact despite it being my first year. I had a touchdown with under two minutes left to get us back in the game, but Florida State went down the field and scored there.

This game is from 2017 so it’s a few years old but he went 13 carries, 191 yards, 14.7 YPC, 2 touchdowns @Kidnplay_abc123 👀 pic.twitter.com/mA3VYHkRTM — Shane (@shane_baldwin91) February 21, 2021

The Spun: What are your thoughts on the job Jim Harbaugh has done at Michigan?

CE: He did good, man. I feel like Michigan has great football tradition and Harbaugh is doing what he can to change the culture. He’s producing NFL talent year after year after year. I think, on paper, I think it’s all there. He just needs to find the right pieces on the coaching staff, which he’s doing now, to make it all come together.

The Spun: What was your initial reaction to Joe Milton entering the transfer portal?

CE: This past year was crazy with COVID-19 and all the ups and downs we had as a team. I wouldn’t say I was surprised, but I wouldn’t say I knew it was coming. Everybody has a different plan. Just watch out for him, though.

The Spun: Who do you want to match up against in the NFL?

CE: There’s a couple. Going against an iconic linebacker I’ve been watching like Bobby Wagner or elite safety like Jamal Adams. Even going up against former teammates like Jabrill Peppers would be cool.

The Spun: What do you want to prove at your pro day?

CE: That I can run the 40-yard dash. It’s not just going to be OK, it’s going to be like a “wow” moment. I also want to show that I can get in and out of my cuts.

.@seniorbowl running backs… SLEEPER – Chris Evans, Michigan STUD – Trey Sermon, Ohio State STAR – Michael Carter, UNC — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 17, 2021

Evans is currently projected to be a mid-round pick in this year’s draft. His stock could change depending on how impressive his time is in the 40-yard dash.

You can read more of our interviews with athletes or media stars here.