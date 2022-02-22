Chris Holtmann Reacts To The Juwan Howard Incident

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann has competed against both Michigan’s Juwan Howard and Wisconsin’s Greg Gard on multiple occasions.

On Tuesday, Holtmann was asked about the postgame incident on Sunday involving Howard and Gard. The dispute, which started on the handshake line because Howard was unhappy with Gard calling a timeout in the final minute up by 15 points, ended up with the Michigan coach striking Badgers assistant Joe Krabbenhoft.

Michigan suspended Howard for five games and the Big Ten fined him $40,000. Gard, meanwhile, was docked $10,000 for his role in the altercation.

“Hopefully across the board, we can put this behind us and guys can move forward. Got a lot of respect for both those coaches and both those institutions,” Holtmann said, via 11W’s Dan Hope.

The Buckeyes’ leader also said he does not want to eliminate the handshake line tradition.

Chris Holtmann on the Juwan Howard incident: “Hopefully across the board, we can put this behind us and guys can move forward. Got a lot of respect for both those coaches and both those institutions.” Holtmann says he thinks the postgame handshake line is a “worthwhile exercise.” — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) February 22, 2022

The final game of Howard’s suspension will be a matchup with Ohio State in the regular season finale on March 6. Associated head coach Phil Martelli will serve as his replacement for the next five contests.

Howard will be eligible to return for the Big Ten Tournament.