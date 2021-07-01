Look: Chris Webber Has A Message For The NCAA

With today’s change in Name, Image, and Likeness rules, there is plenty of reassessment of some of the high profile NCAA “scandals” of years past happening. There has long been a push to re-hang the Final Four banners from the Fab Five era at Michigan, and now Chris Webber is renewing those calls.

Along with Jalen Rose, Juwan Howard, Jimmy King, and Ray Jackson, the Wolverines went to back-to-back NCAA Championship Games. In the 1992 title game against Duke, they became the first team to go that far with an all-freshman starting five.

While in college, Webber received over $200,000 from a booster, a scandal that ultimately cost him numerous college honors, and Michigan it’s ability to raise those Final Four banners.

Had Chris Webber been able to exercise his NIL rights in school, he probably wouldn’t have needed $200,000 from a booster. He was the biggest name on a star-studded, influential Michigan team that helped change the style and fashion of a sport, during one of the biggest eras of college basketball. On an open market, he likely would have made significantly more. Now, with the rule change, he says it’s time to grab the “key” to the “secret room with the Banners.”

Ummmmmmm soooo …whoever has the key please hit me up. I need that key.. you know… the one to the secret room with the Banners… — Chris Webber (@realchriswebber) July 1, 2021

There is currently a big push for the NCAA and Heisman Trust to renew former USC superstar Reggie Bush’s Heisman Trophy. The Fab Five banners at Michigan are catching a similar wave on the first day of the new NIL rule.

and the Fab Five, Marcus Camby UMass team and everyone else their banners back, too https://t.co/elzB2kCTMW — Chris Brockman (@chrisbrockman) July 1, 2021

Hey NCAA: since you have now admitted that college athletes are professional, how about righting past wrongs and reinstating the records of Reggie Bush, the Fab Five, and countless others you mistreated over the phony concept of amateurism? It was unfair then, and clearly so now. — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) July 1, 2021

So now the NIL has passed can the University of Michigan now fully support and honor the fab 5 and bring back their banners and accomplishments pic.twitter.com/SqzRMcLF9Q — Troy Hermo (@TroyHermo) July 1, 2021

During the 1991-92 and 1992-93 seasons in which the full “Fab Five” played for Michigan basketball, the team went 60-10. Chris Webber averaged 17.4 points and just over 10 rebounds per game for the Wolverines over his two seasons. He went on to an impressive NBA career, making five total All-NBA teams. He will be indicted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

