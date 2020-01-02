Clay Travis Rips Jim Harbaugh After Michigan’s Latest Bowl Loss

There are few sports media personalities who have criticized Jim Harbaugh more in the last few seasons than Clay Travis. The Fox Sports Radio host has frequently preached his feelings on Harbaugh being overrated.

Today’s 35-16 loss to Alabama provided Travis with another opportunity to fire away at the Michigan head coach. It was the Wolverines’ fourth-straight bowl loss, with the last three coming against SEC opponents.

Right after the final whistle, Travis took to Twitter and said Harbaugh “continues to be the most overrated coach in college football history.”

Congrats to Michigan and Jim Harbaugh on a fourth straight bowl loss. Harbaugh continues to be the most overrated coach in college football history. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 1, 2020

This isn’t the first time Travis has made this claim. It likely won’t be the last.

Michigan is in a tough spot right now. The Wolverines went 9-4 this season and all four losses were to highly-ranked teams: Wisconsin, Penn State, Ohio State and Alabama.

Harbaugh consistently beats the teams he is supposed to. Michigan doesn’t slip up against clearly inferior opponents; where it has trouble is against teams with comparable or better talent.

Until that changes, Harbaugh’s detractors will continue to make their voices heard.