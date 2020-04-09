Reports: Another Michigan Basketball Player Has Entered Transfer Portal

The Michigan basketball roster is being shuffled quite a bit after Juwan Howard’s first season leading his alma mater. Former four-star big man Colin Castleton has now entered the transfer portal.

Castleton was a reserve power forward/center for the Wolverines as a sophomore this past season. In just under eight minutes per game, the 6-foot-10 Florida native averaged 3.1 points and 2.4 rebounds per game.

His playing time increased from his freshman year, but given the talent that Michigan is bringing in for next year’s frontcourt, it is no guarantee that his role would expand in 2020-21. He should have some options with schools able to recruit him now. Castleton was a four-star recruit, ranked No. 128 overall in the 2018 class by 247Sports‘ composite rankings.

In high school, his other major offers included Florida, Illinois, Xavier, Florida State, and Purdue. So far, it is unclear which schools will pursue him as a transfer. With his size and skill set, he should have a number of options.

Colin Castleton is the second player to enter the transfer portal from Michigan in recent days. Earlier in the week, sophomore guard David DeJulius did the same. He was a bigger part of the Wolverines’ rotation in 2019-20, averaging seven points per game, and playing over 20 minutes per game.

Howard began this week with something of a scholarship issue. He was set to be one-over the limit with his incoming 2020 recruiting class. Now, with the presumptive departures of Castleton and DeJulius, and the decision to bring in his son Jace Howard, a three-star recruit, as a walk-on rather than a scholarship player, Michigan has two spots to work with.

UM’s 2020 recruiting class is ranked No. 4 in the country. This year, the team finished 19-12, and was on its way to the NCAA Tournament before it was canceled.