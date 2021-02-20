The college football season is over and the off-season has been underway for over a month now, yet Colin Cowherd still spent his Saturday morning complaining about Jim Harbaugh.

Michigan football has been the center of the college football talk this week. Why? The program has seen several key players announce their departure from Ann Arbor. Quarterback Joe Milton is the latest Wolverine to place his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

For some reason, Harbaugh just can’t seem to get his quarterback position right, which is surprising. Harbaugh himself is a former NFL quarterback and has all the makings of being a quarterback whisperer.

Cowherd can’t help but wonder why the Wolverines always seem to struggle in the quarterback department. Milton is just another example of Michigan’s struggles at the position.

“Still mystified why Harbaugh, a former NFL QB, can’t ever quite get the position right at Michigan,” Cowherd said on Twitter. Still mystified why Harbaugh, a former NFL QB, can’t ever quite get the position right at Michigan. https://t.co/JE66cg21yU — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) February 20, 2021

Michigan’s quarterback woes have become an annual tradition. Joe Milton started several games for the Wolverines last season, but never cemented his status as the starter. Luckily, help could be on the way this off-season. J.J. McCarthy, a five-star quarterback recruit in the 2021 class, is on his way to Ann Arbor. If he lives up to the hype, he’ll become a star for the Wolverines.

It’s been a turbulent off-season for Michigan football. Jim Harbaugh is at the center of it all at the moment.