Colin Cowherd Has Message For Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh

Another new season in Ann Arbor has produced the same type of results with Jim Harbaugh at the helm. The Michigan head coach just can’t seem to get his team over the hump.

The Wolverines had another disappointing effort in a loss to Michigan State this past weekend. Michigan entered that game as three-touchdown favorites, according to most major sportsbooks.

But per usual, Harbaugh and the Wolverines fell flat in another rivalry game. It’s time to worry in Ann Arbor.

Colin Cowherd has been a major advocate for Harbaugh over the years. But the popular radio show host slammed the Michigan coach for his latest performance during his Monday show.

“I like Jim Harbaugh more than everyone else and this is not good enough,” Cowherd said, via 247Sports. “You can’t lose as a 20 point favorite to Michigan State. You can’t.”

Quarterback play continues to be a thorn in Jim Harbaugh’s side. The Wolverines just can’t seem to field a talented quarterback these days.

“Why can’t he get the quarterback right? You were an NFL quarterback,” Cowherd continued. “He got it right at Stanford, he got it right at San Diego, in San Francisco, he won with (Colin) Kaepernick. They’re not special at quarterback. They’re just not getting it right there. Frankly, week to week, one week they look great and the other they look awful.”

Maybe Harbaugh is better-suited for the NFL. Right now, he’s just not cutting it.

It won’t get any easier, either. The Wolverines still have to play Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin.

Thing could get ugly for Michigan football in coming weeks.