Colin Cowherd Has Telling Comment About Michigan Quarterback J.J. McCarthy

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 13: Radio host Colin Cowherd speaks onstage at 'The Evolution of Audio in the 21st Century' during the 2015 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival at Four Seasons Hotel on March 13, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW)

Jim Harbaugh has always been one elite quarterback away from seriously competing for a national championship. This may finally be the year.

J.J. McCarthy is the Wolverines' new starting quarterback. He replaces the veteran Cade McNamara, who led Michigan to the Big Ten title and a College Football Playoff appearance last season.

McCarthy, the former five-star prospect, is making it look easy vs. Maryland this Saturday morning.

FS1's Colin Cowherd thinks it's obvious: McCarthy is the second-best quarterback Harbaugh has ever had. The first? That would be Andrew Luck at Stanford.

"JJ McCarthy is Harbaugh’s second best college QB ever. Kid is a natural, easy thrower," said Cowherd.

He may be right, but it's still early in J.J. McCarthy's career. He has a long way to go.

In the Wolverines' first three games of the season, McCarthy completed 88.2 percent of his throws for 473 yards and three touchdowns with no picks. He also has a score on the ground.

However, the talented youngster has faced lackluster competition to start the season. Maryland's a whole new animal.

Catch McCarthy in action right now on FOX.