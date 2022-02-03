Colin Cowherd Has Theory On Why Vikings Didn’t Hire Jim Harbaugh

Despite interviewing for the Minnesota Vikings head coaching job, Jim Harbaugh returned to Michigan without an offer. But Colin Cowherd believes he knows why the Vikings didn’t offer him the job.

On Thursday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd suggested that Harbaugh wouldn’t gel with the Vikings front office. He believes that despite winning a lot of games for the team, he would ultimately clash with the general manager – as he did in San Francisco.

“Jim Harbaugh didn’t get this job because he’s not as collaborative (with the front office), and I thought he had this job… That is something the NFL is moving away from. You’ve got to be collaborative. You’ve got to work well with others.”

Cowherd concluded that coaches like Harbaugh who are prone to clashing with other members of the organization are going to have a tough time getting jobs in the future. He believes that the changes to the NFL structure may make it more appealing to college coaches moving forward.

In the years since Jim Harbaugh left the NFL to take over at Michigan he’s ranked among the top potential head coaching candidates of every hiring cycle. The fact that he didn’t immediately get a job he reportedly wanted certainly says something.

Cowherd might be onto something as far as what NFL teams are looking for in their head coach these days. Winning a lot of games might not be the vital statistic that executives prize above all others.

As for Harbaugh, we now know that he has renewed interest in going to the NFL. It’ll be interesting to see if that has an impact on how he coaches moving forward.

Will Jim Harbaugh ever coach in the NFL again?