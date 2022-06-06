College Baseball World Reacts To Louisville vs. Michigan Controversy

LOUISVILLE, KY - JUNE 09: The Louisville Cardinals celebrate after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats 5-2 during the 2017 NCAA Division I Men's Baseball Super Regional at Jim Patterson Stadium on June 9, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Michigan baseball's season ended in heartbreaking fashion this afternoon against Louisville in the NCAA regional final.

The Wolverines trailed 7-2 after one inning but rallied to take a 9-7 lead heading into the bottom of the eighth when a controversial call set the stage for a Cardinals comeback.

With two outs in the frame, Michigan's Cameron Weston issued a walk. Louisville's Jack Payton then ripped a double to left field and was called safe on a close play at second.

However, on replay, it appeared that Payton had been tagged before his hand reached the base. A review upheld the call though, and the Cardinals responded by scoring four runs with two outs to take an 11-9 lead.

Louisville eventually won 11-9 to advance to the super regional. The Wolverines have a legitimate gripe however, as the replay booth inexplicably failed to overturn the crucial missed call.

Considering Michigan had to go on a run to win the Big Ten Tournament just to make the NCAA field, the fact the Wolverines were a few outs away from the super regional is an accomplishment in itself.

Still, to have your season ended like this has to sting badly for Erik Bakich's team. They deserved better from the umps.