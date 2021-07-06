The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Hunter Dickinson News

Michigan big man Hunter Dickinson claps during a game against UCLA.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 30: Hunter Dickinson #1 of the Michigan Wolverines reacts during the first half against the UCLA Bruins in the Elite Eight round game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 30, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Michigan basketball received a significant boost this morning when rising sophomore big man Hunter Dickinson announced he’ll be returning to school.

Dickinson had gone through the NBA Draft process while maintaining the ability to come back to Ann Arbor. The 2020-21 Big Ten Freshman of the Year made it official today that he will be a Wolverine next season.

With Dickinson returning, Michigan cements itself as a Big Ten and national title contender. The Wolverines won the Big Ten regular season championship this past season and came up one game short of the Final Four.

Expectations for Juwan Howard’s bunch will be sky-high in 2021-22.

A four-star recruit, the 7-foot-1 Dickinson led Michigan in scoring (14.1 points per game) and rebounding (7.4 boards per outing) last season.

In addition to being named the top freshman in the Big Ten, Dickinson was also a first-team All-Big Ten selection and a consensus second-team All-American.

He’ll enter his sophomore season as one of the top post players in America and a national player of the year candidate.


