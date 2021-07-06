College Basketball World Reacts To Hunter Dickinson News

Michigan basketball received a significant boost this morning when rising sophomore big man Hunter Dickinson announced he’ll be returning to school.

Dickinson had gone through the NBA Draft process while maintaining the ability to come back to Ann Arbor. The 2020-21 Big Ten Freshman of the Year made it official today that he will be a Wolverine next season.

With Dickinson returning, Michigan cements itself as a Big Ten and national title contender. The Wolverines won the Big Ten regular season championship this past season and came up one game short of the Final Four.

Expectations for Juwan Howard’s bunch will be sky-high in 2021-22.

BREAKING: HUNTER DICKINSON BACK!!!!! https://t.co/nl61xUDOdC — Maize n Brew (@MaizenBrew) July 6, 2021

Michigan basketball gets another year of Hunter Dickinson. https://t.co/IgC8GGecjo — Derick Hutchinson (@Derick_Hutch) July 6, 2021

Early prediction on Michigan's 21-22 starting five: Devante Jones, Eli Brooks, Caleb Houstan, Brandon Johns, Hunter Dickinson Wolverines and Purdue will be picked 1-2 in some order to begin next season in the Big Ten. https://t.co/8top1r3hwq — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 6, 2021

So Michigan big man Hunter Dickinson – who led the Wolverines in scoring and rebounding – will return to school, per @JonRothstein. MEGA college hoops news. Dickinson is probably my preseason National Player of the Year and Michigan is a Top 10 team 👊👊#GoBlue — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) July 6, 2021

There it is. Hunter Dickinson is returning to Michigan for his sophomore season. Kind of a big deal. A likely preseason First Team All-American and frontrunner for Big Ten POY. https://t.co/4wg9hzhkAz — Brendan Quinn (@BFQuinn) July 6, 2021

Kentucky-Michigan gonna be all kinds of fun. https://t.co/jFFY27QbCQ — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) July 6, 2021

Feels like a lot of guys who may have gone pro in past years are returning to school. Great for college basketball. https://t.co/psvxu3Ov89 — Zach Braziller (@NYPost_Brazille) July 6, 2021

A four-star recruit, the 7-foot-1 Dickinson led Michigan in scoring (14.1 points per game) and rebounding (7.4 boards per outing) last season.

In addition to being named the top freshman in the Big Ten, Dickinson was also a first-team All-Big Ten selection and a consensus second-team All-American.

He’ll enter his sophomore season as one of the top post players in America and a national player of the year candidate.