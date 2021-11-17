College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard News

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday.

Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase

After going 19-12 in his first season as head coach, Howard led the Maize and Blue to a 23-5 record, Big Ten regular season title and Elite Eight appearance last year. His team is 2-1 to start 2021-22, though Michigan will possibly drop out of the top 10 after losing to unranked Seton Hall last night.

Not surprisingly, the reaction to the news of Howard’s contract has been well-received by Michigan fans and college basketball aficionados in general, though there were a few people making jokes about him losing hours after signing a massive extension.

Prior to the extension, Juwan Howard was entering the third year of a five-year deal and set to earn $2.2 million in 2021-22. Didn’t match the market. Illinois’ Brad Underwood is at $3.8 million. New Indiana coach Mike Woodson is set to make $3 million in his first year. — Brendan Quinn (@BFQuinn) November 17, 2021

Well, this is great news. Michigan and head basketball coach Juwan Howard agree to a contract extension through 2025-2026 season STORY: https://t.co/7cFd3zMl44 pic.twitter.com/l6x9PQYAy1 — Maize n Brew (@MaizenBrew) November 17, 2021

Juwan Howard has won a B1G championship, National Coach of the Year award, locked up top recruiting classes and got a big time extension. Terrible hire though. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/h2dJKgTeGw — Swanky Wolverine (@swankywolverine) November 17, 2021

Juwan Howard extension has me like: pic.twitter.com/H1EXpnRGDD — Lee Schechter (@LeeSchechter) November 17, 2021

Juwan Howard gets a major extension, then his team gets majorly upset all in the same night Oof — Nathanael Rutherford (@Mr_Rutherford) November 17, 2021

michigan fans seeing seton hall beat them after juwan howard signed a 5-year extension earlier today pic.twitter.com/DwkIujvQBI — buckets (@buckets) November 17, 2021

Howard didn’t have very long to celebrate his latest accomplishment and he won’t have long to fret over last night’s loss either.

The Wolverines are due into Las Vegas this weekend to play UNLV and either Arizona or Wichita State in the Roman Main Event.