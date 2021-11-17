The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard News

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday.

Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase

After going 19-12 in his first season as head coach, Howard led the Maize and Blue to a 23-5 record, Big Ten regular season title and Elite Eight appearance last year. His team is 2-1 to start 2021-22, though Michigan will possibly drop out of the top 10 after losing to unranked Seton Hall last night.

Not surprisingly, the reaction to the news of Howard’s contract has been well-received by Michigan fans and college basketball aficionados in general, though there were a few people making jokes about him losing hours after signing a massive extension.

 

Howard didn’t have very long to celebrate his latest accomplishment and he won’t have long to fret over last night’s loss either.

The Wolverines are due into Las Vegas this weekend to play UNLV and either Arizona or Wichita State in the Roman Main Event.

